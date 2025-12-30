Delhi air quality stays 'severe' in most parts amid red alert for dense fog

Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Tuesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the 'severe' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The average AQI in the national capital was 388 at 8 am. Anand Vihar station recorded the highest AQI in the city at 451, while 17 of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations reported ‘severe’ levels. Twenty stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, with most readings hovering close to 400. Only NSIT Dwarka recorded a relatively lower AQI of 265, classified as ‘poor’. Data from Lodhi Road and Sri Aurobindo Marg were unavailable at the time of writing the report.

Areas with the highest AQI today: Ashok Vihar – 433

Wazirpur – 449

Punjabi Bagh – 426

Rohini – 446

Chandni Chowk – 432

Sonia Vihar – 421

ITO - 402 CPCB classifies AQI 0–50 as ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’. Visibility falls due to dense fog According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility across Delhi at 6:30 am was around 350 metres. The IMD issued a fog advisory warning of dense to very dense fog over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of the Northeast, east and north India.