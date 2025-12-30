BJP to contest 137 seats, Shinde-led Shiv Sena 90 in Mumbai BMC polls

Ruling allies BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will contest 137 and 90 seats, respectively, in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

A seat-sharing pact was revealed by Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam on Monday, following hectic parleys a day before the deadline for filing nomination papers closes on December 30.

Both parties will allocate some seats from their respective quotas to alliance partners, Satam added.

Candidates of both parties will file their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Another constituent of Mahayuti, the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls separately.

The NCP has so far announced 64 candidates for the BMC polls.