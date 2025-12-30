Home / India News / BJP to contest 137 seats, Shinde-led Shiv Sena 90 in Mumbai BMC polls

BJP to contest 137 seats, Shinde-led Shiv Sena 90 in Mumbai BMC polls

Another constituent of Mahayuti, the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls separately

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde
Both parties will allocate some seats from their respective quotas to alliance partners (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 7:13 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Ruling allies BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will contest 137 and 90 seats, respectively, in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

A seat-sharing pact was revealed by Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam on Monday, following hectic parleys a day before the deadline for filing nomination papers closes on December 30.

Both parties will allocate some seats from their respective quotas to alliance partners, Satam added.

Candidates of both parties will file their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Another constituent of Mahayuti, the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls separately.

The NCP has so far announced 64 candidates for the BMC polls.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the high-stakes Mumbai, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.

In the BMC elections held in 2017 for 227 seats, the BJP made giant strides in the Shiv Sena citadel of Mumbai, winning 82 seats, just two seats behind the estranged ally Shiv Sena (undivided).

The Congress was relegated to the third position with 31 seats, whereas the NCP (undivided) and Raj Thackeray's MNS were reduced to 9 and 7 seats, respectively.

AIMIM had won three seats on debut, Samajwadi Party six, Akhil Bhartiya Sena one, and Independents four.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi on red alert for dense fog amid travel disruptions across north India

Ex-Karnataka minister HD Revanna discharged from sexual harassment case

Premium

Datanomics: Quality lens changes HDI story, puts J&K and Tamil Nadu on top

PM Modi to inaugurate AI summit in Feb; Bill Gates, Hassabis to attend

Newsmakers@2025: People behind the year's firsts, farewells, flashpoints

Topics :BMC pollsBMCBJPBharatiya Janata PartyShiv SenaCivic polls

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story