Home / India News / Datanomics: Quality lens changes HDI story, puts J&K and Tamil Nadu on top

Adjusting HDI for quality reshapes state rankings, with J&K and Tamil Nadu overtaking Kerala in the quality-adjusted human development index

Sneha Sasikumar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 10:58 PM IST
India’s human development rankings tell a different story when quality factors are considered. According to a report by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Tamil Nadu top the charts in the quality-adjusted human development index (Q-HDI). By incorporating quality factors like disability rates, learning outcomes, and income inequality into the human development index (HDI), these changes in state rankings become more evident.

J&K and Tamil Nadu on top in Q-HDI

J&K secured top spot in Q-HDI in 2021-22, up from 12th position in 2011-12. Tamil Nadu gained second position, followed by Kerala, Gujarat, and Sikkim. Kerala, the top performer in the HDI, slipped to third in Q-HDI in 2021-22. 

Education, income HDIs show widest quality gaps

The widest gaps in Q-HDI and HDI for the top five states in 2021-22 were in education (0.10 to 0.33 points), followed by income (0.21 to 0.22 points). Health indices remain stable with minimal differences.  
 
                                     

Topics :Jammu and KashmirHuman Development IndexTamil NaduKerala

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

