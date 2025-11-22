Parents write to VC seeking clarity on students' future at Al Falah

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Delhi blast and a terror module allegedly linked to doctors of Al Falah University, the parents of some students reached the university on Saturday and submitted a letter in the name of the vice chancellor, said police.

The parents sought intervention and clarity regarding the academic and professional future of their children studying in the university. A professor at Al-Falah University assured these worried parents that the university will not shut down, they added.

Around 18 parents visited the university campus on Saturday and submitted the letter expressing concern over the future of the university.

"We had some doubts regarding the future of our children who are pursuing MBBS and have nothing to do with any type of terror module. We have given representation to the management, which they have received and assured us verbally that our children's future is safe and the college will not be closed," said Khushpal Singh, a parent of an MBBS student of the university. Parents added that all the students inside the premises are safe and happy. They are focusing on their studies. "We, the parents of students enrolled at Al Falah Medical College, Faridabad are making this representation with deep concern regarding the recent developments concerning the institution. As widely reported, the college is currently facing serious regulatory and security dues, including possible withdrawal of recognition by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and suspension by the Association of Indian Universities, as well as ongoing investigation that jeopardise its operational viability.

"In light of these unprecedented and disruptive events, the future of hundreds of enrolled students stands at great risk. We respectfully seek the intervention and clarity regarding the academic and professional futures of our children owing to the current situation," read the letter. Meanwhile, the investigation so far revealed that a financial dispute between alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, involving a sum of Rs 40 lakh, was also a factor within the terror module linked to the Delhi blast. Both of them came face to face regarding the expenditure on purchasing goods from the funding allegedly received from the Jamaat, sources said.