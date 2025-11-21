Friday, November 21, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Keeping eyes safe in high pollution: Simple habits that protect vision

Keeping eyes safe in high pollution: Simple habits that protect vision

With irritation, dryness and blurred vision rising each smog season, here are some warning signs to never ignore and simple daily habits that keep the eyes protected through winter

eye pollution effects

High pollution can trigger redness, dryness and burning — early signs experts say should not be ignored.(Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
When air quality dips each winter, most people worry about their lungs, but the eyes often suffer first. Irritation, dryness and sudden blurriness are now common complaints during India’s peak smog season. Tiny airborne particles can cling to the eye’s surface, triggering discomfort that can easily escalate if left unchecked.  “Amid surging pollution levels in Indian cities, people are now facing multiple health challenges, including vision problems,” says Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director, Jagat Pharma and Dr Basu Eye Care Centre.
 

How pollution affects the eyes

 
Prolonged exposure to polluted air can irritate and inflame the eyes within hours. “Pollutants can cause a gritty or burning sensation, as well as intense itching and redness,” says Dr Vikas Aili. D, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital. He adds that pollution often strips the protective tear film, leading to dryness or excessive watering.
 
 
In the long term, constant exposure may trigger chronic dry eye syndrome, repeated conjunctivitis episodes and increased risk of cataracts, adds Dr Basu. Some pollutants can cause changes in corneal cells, potentially affecting vision, while particles settling on the lash line may lead to blepharitis, a chronic inflammation of the eyelids that causes itching, burning, redness, swelling and crusting along the margins. 
 

Warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

 
Doctors advise seeking medical care if discomfort persists for more than 48 hours.

Also Read

skincare marketing

Five skincare red flags dermatologists say shoppers routinely overlook

smoking , heart failure risk

Even two cigarettes a day raise heart failure risk by 50%, study finds

ultra-processed foods

Experts demand urgent action as ultra-processed foods reshape global diets

TB

TB-free India is a distant goal as national plan struggles to meet targetspremium

hair spa, hair health

Why scalp care is becoming the new 'it' beauty trend for hair health

Severe eye pain, intense redness, swollen eyelids, thick discharge or sudden changes in vision are red flags.
Symptoms like photophobia (abnormal sensitivity to light that causes discomfort or pain) combined with headache, nausea or vomiting may indicate serious conditions and require urgent attention.
If it feels like something is stuck in the eye and won't flush out, it should not be ignored. 
 

Who needs added protection?

 
Children, older adults and people with allergies tend to react more strongly to pollution. Their symptoms can escalate quickly, making preventive steps crucial.
For children, allergen control at home and consistent hygiene help reduce flare-ups.
Older adults may face complications due to other health conditions and medications, so regular check-ups are vital.
Those with known allergies should avoid triggers, monitor pollen counts and keep prescribed emergency medication handy, suggests Dr Aili.
 

Extra care for contact lens users

 
On high AQI days, switching to glasses is the safest option because lenses can trap pollutants against the eye. Wraparound sunglasses or protective goggles act as an additional barrier. If lenses must be worn, meticulous cleaning, preservative-free lubricating drops and excellent hygiene are essential. Daily disposable lenses are a safer alternative, while limiting outdoor exposure helps reduce irritation.
 

Daily habits for smog-heavy days

 
Good hygiene remains your strongest defence. Dr Aili notes, “The most effective preventive steps for eye health combine proper eyewear, diligent hygiene habits, and a healthy lifestyle, with regular comprehensive eye exams.” Other essential habits include:
  • Washing hands before touching your eyes or lenses
  • Avoiding rubbing the eyes
  • Proper contact lens care, never using tap water and removing lenses before sleeping or swimming
  • Check local AQI levels and avoid stepping out during peak pollution hours.
  • Wear close-fitting sunglasses or protective goggles when outdoors.
  • After returning indoors, wash your face and gently rinse your eyes to remove pollutants.
  • Use over-the-counter, preservative-free eye drops to ease dryness and flush out irritants.
  • Apply a cold compress over closed eyelids to soothe inflammation or burning.
  • Clean your eyelids and lashes with a mild cleanser or lukewarm water to prevent buildup.
  • Improve indoor air quality using air purifiers and keep windows closed on high-AQI days.
  • Stay well-hydrated and maintain an eye-friendly diet rich in antioxidants and omega-3s.
  • Limit screen time and follow the 20-20-20 rule to reduce digital eye strain - every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
  • Consume foods rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, C, and E, such as green leafy vegetables, carrots, spinach, fish, almonds, and citrus fruits.
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

More From This Section

itching

Why your itch gets worse when you scratch it, and what actually helps

fact check, infertility

Infertility is not just her problem: Experts bust common myths for couples

Heatwaves

Delays in net zero will make heatwaves hotter, longer and more frequent

ADHD routines children

6 expert-backed ways parents can build better routines for kids with ADHD

multiple sclerosis cold weather

Does cold weather trigger an MS flare-up? Experts explain the real risk

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19Skincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon