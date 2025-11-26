Delhi's air stays toxic as 34 monitoring stations record 'very poor' AQI

Delhi woke to yet another morning of dense smog on Wednesday as the air quality index (AQI) touched 362 at Anand Vihar, placing 34 of the city’s 39 monitoring stations in the ‘very poor’ category.

Key pollution hotspots included Rohini (AQI 376), Delhi Technological University (367), Anand Vihar (362), Bawana (382), Ashok Vihar (364), Burari (347), Alipur (344), ITO (360) and Dwarka (361).

NCR sees mixed conditions

Across the neighbouring NCR, Noida recorded very poor air at 358 in Sector 1, and 397 in Sector 125. Greater Noida showed mixed readings, with Knowledge Park III at 289 and Knowledge Park V at 357. Ghaziabad largely faced very poor air, while Gurugram and Faridabad fared slightly better, registering AQI levels in the poor category.