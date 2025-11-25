Delhi HC recognises Hermes, Birkin bag as well-known trademarks in India

Four trademarks owned by French luxury brand Hermès — the distinctive three-dimensional (3D) shape of the iconic Birkin bag, the Hermès word mark, and two stylised logos associated with the brand — have been recognised as “well-known marks” in India by the Delhi High Court on Monday. The order copy was made available late on Monday night.

Justice Tejas Karia passed the order in a trademark infringement and passing-off suit filed by Hermès International against Indian firm Macky Lifestyle Private Limited. The Paris-based brand had accused the company of advertising lookalike handbags online without authorisation.

The Indian company, in response, had submitted an affidavit, stating that it had neither manufactured nor sold any products resembling Hermès’ designs, and had already wound up its business operations.

Following this assurance, the court proceeded to examine Hermès’ request to have its marks formally recognised as well-known under the Trade Marks Act, 1999. To substantiate its claim, Hermès presented extensive documentation, including trademark registrations across multiple jurisdictions, evidence of consistent brand enforcement, and global recognition of the Birkin bag’s design in high-fashion publications. The material averred that the Birkin bag’s shape has acquired distinctiveness and international reputation through decades of exclusive association with Hermès. After reviewing the evidence, Justice Karia noted that Hermès’ marks have been recognised by industry groups abroad, along with how the brand has consistently protected its rights in India and other countries, shows that these marks are unique and well-known.