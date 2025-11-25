Nation must break free from British-era legacy of 'slave mentality': PM

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning hoisted the saffron Dharma Dhwaj atop the Ram temple, which marked the formal completion of the edifice, and urged people to reverse in the next 10 years the seeds that British historian Thomas Babington Macaulay sowed 190 years back of separating Indians from their roots.

Addressing the gathering in Ayodhya, the PM alluded to “Macaulay’s Minutes”, and said that 2035 will mark its 200 years. “We gained Independence but not freedom from inferiority,” the PM said, adding that the country must break free from the British-era legacy of “slave mentality”.

Modi, who had conducted the consecration of the idol at the Ram temple on January 22, 2024, months before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said the “wounds and pain” of centuries are healing as a 500-year-old resolve was finally being fulfilled with the formal completion of the Ram temple. According to an official statement, the saffron flag, measuring 22 feet x 11 feet, is made of parachute-grade cloth with a thick nylon hoisting rope, and is mounted atop a 161-foot spire.

To underscore the unity of Hindus across castes, the PM highlighted that seven temples had been built here, including the temple of Mata Shabari, the temple of Nishadraj, Maharshi Valmiki, and others. He said that these temples, along with strengthening “our faith”, also empowered the values of friendship, duty, and social harmony. In the evening, the PM attended events to mark the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru, Tegh Bahadur, in Haryana’s Kurukshetra and later at Red Fort in Delhi, where a terror attack took place a fortnight back and 15 people were killed and several injured.