Nearly 1.4 mn SIR forms identified as 'uncollectable' so far in West Bengal

These forms are "uncollectable" since the voters were either absentee, duplicate, dead or permanently shifted, an official said

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election
The figure was 1.033 million on Monday (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:02 AM IST
Nearly 1.4 million SIR enumeration forms have so far been identified as "uncollectable" in West Bengal, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

These forms are "uncollectable" since the voters were either absentee, duplicate, dead or permanently shifted, an official said.

The figure was 1.033 million on Monday.

"As of Tuesday noon, the number stood at 1.392 million... We expect this figure to continue rising daily as more updates roll in," he said.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs), tasked with collecting data from households across the state, have been actively engaged in distributing the forms and gathering necessary details.

More than 80,600 BLOs, along with around 8,000 supervisors, 3,000 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and 294 Electoral Registration Officers, have been engaged for the revision exercise in West Bengal, officials said.

So far, three BLOs have died in the state amid the ongoing SIR.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaWest BengalbengalElection Commission

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

