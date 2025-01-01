40-yr old dies by suicide in Delhi, family alleges harassment by wife

A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Kalyan Vihar area of northwest Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The family members of the deceased identified as Puneet Khurana, a businessman, have levelled allegations against his wife and in-laws.

"Khurana's father Trilok Nath has produced his mobile phone and other related articles. The mobile phone of the deceased and other related articles were taken in police possession. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northwest, Bhisham Singh.

The DCP further said that the incident was reported at approximately 4:18 pm on December 31.

"Soon after information, a team was immediately rushed to the spot. The team found Khurana unresponsive on his bed with a ligature mark around his neck, indicating death by hanging," he said, adding further investigation is underway.

The body was transported to the BJRM Hospital and has been preserved for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Also Read

While talking with media persons, Khurana's father levelled allegations against his wife and in-laws. He said they used to threaten him almost every day over financial and property issues.

Khurana's sister alleged that her brother committed suicide because of his wife and her parents who mentally pressurised him and harassed him.

"We request that justice must be done with our family and culprits must be sent behind bars," she added.

She further alleged that she got to know about her brother's suicide at around 3 pm on Tuesday.

"He got married in December 2016 and had been staying separately from his wife for the last two years," she said. she said.