Delhi's air quality improves to AQI 234; forecast shows decline ahead

The capital breathed slightly easier for the second consecutive day, with the air quality improving to the 'poor' category and an AQI of 234 recorded on Thursday.

Transport emissions and pollution from neighbouring cities continued to contribute significantly to the capital's air pollution load, according to official data.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 234 at 4 pm, remaining in the 'poor' category, compared to 271 recorded at the same time a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This marked a significant improvement from the 'severe' AQI of 412 recorded at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Out of the 40 functional air quality monitoring stations in the city, 10 recorded moderate AQI levels below 200, including Lodhi Road, IIT Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport and Aya Nagar, while 27 stations remained in the poor category. Two stations -- Jahangirpuri and Bawana -- recorded very poor air quality with AQI readings above 300. As per the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'. Data from the Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management showed vehicular emissions were the largest contributor to Delhi's pollution load on Wednesday, accounting for 18.5 per cent.

This was followed by industries in Delhi and adjoining areas (9.5 per cent), construction activities (2.5 per cent) and waste burning (1.6 per cent). Among the NCR districts, Jhajjar in Haryana contributed the highest share to Delhi's pollution at 17.6 per cent, followed by Rohtak (5.9 per cent) and Sonipat (3.1 per cent), the data showed. The predominant surface wind was from the northwest, with wind speeds reaching up to 10 kmph during afternoon hours on Thursday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System. The air quality is likely to deteriorate to the very poor category in the coming days, according to the forecast.