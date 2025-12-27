Delhi air quality slips into 'severe' category amid dense fog and cold wave

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply once again on Saturday, with Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping back into the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories after a brief improvement earlier in the week. A thick layer of smog coupled with dense winter fog enveloped large parts of the national capital, triggering health concerns and impacting daily life.

Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 410 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Six other stations also reported ‘severe’ pollution levels on Saturday morning.

Twenty-four of the 39 monitoring stations recorded AQIs in the ‘very poor’ category.

The citywide average AQI witnessed a sharp rise, climbing from 305 on Friday to around 400. Why have the AQI gone up again? Experts attributed the spike in pollution to calm wind conditions and falling temperatures, which have prevented the dispersion of pollutants. The stagnant atmosphere has allowed particulate matter to accumulate close to the surface, worsening air quality across the region. Delhi weather outlook For Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, forecasting a partly cloudy sky with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during morning hours. The IMD has warned that moderate to dense fog is likely to persist over the next two days, followed by shallow to moderate fog during morning hours thereafter.