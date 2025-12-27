President Droupadi Murmu to visit Goa, Karnataka, Jharkhand from Dec 27-30

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand from December 27 to 30. She will leave for Goa in the evening of December 27.

According to the President's Secretariat, the President will take a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour, Karnataka, on December 28.

On December 29, the President will grace the centenary celebrations of Ol Chiki at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. On the same day, she will also address the 15th convocation ceremony of NIT, Jamshedpur.

On December 30, the President will address an Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh - Kartik Jatra at Gumla, Jharkhand.

Earlier this week, President Murmu visited Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana from December 16 to 22, according to the President's Secretariat.