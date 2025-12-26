Home / India News / MCD to set up 14 additional C&D waste dumping sites with surveillance

MCD to set up 14 additional C&D waste dumping sites with surveillance

In November, the civic body issued 943 challans against C&D waste sites and imposed penalties amounting to ₹1.5 crore

Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD
Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD. (File photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will soon identify 14 additional construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumping sites and equip them with CCTV surveillance and mist spray systems, an official said on Friday.

At present, 132 such sites are already available, and the process of identifying 14 additional locations under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Framework is underway, top civic body officials told PTI.

The official added that to strengthen monitoring and dust control, CCTV cameras equipped with automatic number plate recognition systems and mist sprayers will be installed at all sites.

The CCTV cameras will be installed for surveillance to check illegal dumping and ensure better management, the official said. A grant of ₹7.1 crore has been approved for installing the cameras and for improvement works at 106 sites, he added.

Meanwhile, enforcement against open burning has been stepped up this year, with nearly 375 challans issued so far in 2025 and penalties amounting to ₹19.5 lakh recovered, the officials said.

To strengthen ground-level action, as many as 1,812 enforcement teams have been constituted and are working round the clock to monitor violations and ensure compliance with pollution control norms, they said.

The MCD has also taken strict action against violators.

In November, the civic body issued 943 challans against C&D waste sites and imposed penalties amounting to ₹1.5 crore. In the past week, MCD enforcement teams inspected 145 construction sites measuring less than 500 square metres, of which nine sites were found to be non-registered or non-compliant, and environmental compensation was imposed on all of them, the officials said.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

