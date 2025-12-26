The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will soon identify 14 additional construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumping sites and equip them with CCTV surveillance and mist spray systems, an official said on Friday.

At present, 132 such sites are already available, and the process of identifying 14 additional locations under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Framework is underway, top civic body officials told PTI.

The official added that to strengthen monitoring and dust control, CCTV cameras equipped with automatic number plate recognition systems and mist sprayers will be installed at all sites.

The CCTV cameras will be installed for surveillance to check illegal dumping and ensure better management, the official said. A grant of ₹7.1 crore has been approved for installing the cameras and for improvement works at 106 sites, he added.