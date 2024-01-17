Delhi air quality 'very poor'; travel disruptions continue amid cold wave

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Dense fog delays trains at New Delhi Railway Station
Passengers at the New Delhi Railway Station faced delays in train schedules due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. According to the Meteorological Department, fog is considered "shallow" up to 500 metres of visibility, "moderate" up to 200 metres, "dense" up to 50 metres, and "very dense" below 50 metres.
Cold conditions to persist over the next two days
India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Soma Sen told ANI that despite a slight rise due to sunny skies, persistent foggy conditions were expected. Sen also anticipates severe cold day conditions in Haryana and Punjab for the next two to three days. While a gradual decrease in cold intensity was predicted, foggy mornings, cold days, and cold wave conditions were expected to persist across the plains for at least the next two days.
