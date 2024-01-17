Home / India News / LIVE news: Pakistan warns of consequences after Iran strikes Balochi bases
LIVE news: Pakistan warns of consequences after Iran strikes Balochi bases

News update: Iran had launched attacks in Pakistan on Tuesday , targeting what it says are bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl

Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has been asked by The Directorate of Estates on Tuesday to vacate the bungalow immediately, which had been allotted to her as an MP. The former TMC MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month for breach of ethics. Moitra was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after her allotment was cancelled.  

Delhi airport chaos: Over 170 flights affected, 20 trains delayed due to dense fog today

PM Modi to unveil projects worth more than Rs 4,000 cr in Kochi

Iran holds meet with Pakistan in Davos forum, strikes Balochistan on same day

 
Iran on Tuesday launched strikes on two bases belonging to the Jaish ul-Adl terror group in Pakistan's Balochistan province. This ac coincided with a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

PMModi will launch multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crore in Kochi, including the New Dry Dock and the International Ship Repair Facility at the Cochin Shipyard Limited.

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

