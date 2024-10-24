United Nations Day 2024: History, significance, theme, celebrations, more

The world observes the United Nations every year on October 24, 2024, as on this day, the United Nations Charter came into force in 1945. This is a global celebration of the UN mission promoting peace, security and human rights development across the world.

United Nations Day 2024: History

United Nations Day is observed every year on October 24th to mark the anniversary of the entry into force of the United Nations Charter in 1945. The United Nations was established after World War II to promote peace, security, and cooperation among countries. On 25 April 1945, 50 government representatives came together in San Francisco to draft the UN Charter. This draft was adopted on 25 June and officially implemented on 24 October, marking the birth of the United Nations.

Although the charter was signed in 1945, it was not until 1948 that 24 October was designated as United Nations Day. Later, in 1971, the UN General Assembly recommended that member states observe it as a public holiday.

The day commemorates the official establishment of the UN, an intergovernmental organisation that played a vital role in international diplomacy, humanitarian efforts, and global development.

Former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt coined the term 'United Nations', first mentioned in the Declaration of the United Nations on January 1, 1942, during World War II. When the organisation was founded, it had 51 member states, which has since increased to 193.

United Nations Day 2024: Significance

The United Nations works to maintain peace and security across the world. This organisation offers humanitarian assistance to those in need, protects human rights, and strives to uphold international law. The UN has played an important role in international cooperation, peace, and development for more than 75 years. It catalyses transformation, advocating for human rights, freedoms, and justice.

How is it Celebrated?

Ceremonial flag hoisting: In many countries, the UN flag is hoisted alongside national flags, which symbolises unity and cooperation among member states.

International Events: Conferences and discussions on the UN's role in tackling global issues, featuring key speakers, diplomats, and world leaders.

Cultural Performances: Art, music, and theatre highlighting global diversity and cultural exchange.

Educational Campaigns: Schools and institutions conduct activities to raise awareness about the UN's mission and achievements.

Digital Campaigns: Social media campaigns focusing on the UN's achievements and future goals to engage a wider audience.

Social media campaigns focusing on the UN’s achievements and future goals to engage a wider audience. Public campaigns: Media campaigns, online initiatives, and social media drives highlight key issues such as climate change, poverty, and conflict resolution.

United Nations Day 2024: Theme

The theme for the United Nations Day 2024 has not yet been announced. Last year, the theme was, "Equality, Freedom & Justice for All.”