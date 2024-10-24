Diwali 2024 date: Is it October 31 or November 1? Know the confirmed date

Diwali, India’s widely celebrated festival of lights, is scheduled for October 31, 2024, according to the Drik Panchang. Diwali marks the worship of Goddess Laxmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Falling on the Amavasya Tithi of the Kartik month, the auspicious period begins at 3.52 pm on October 31 and concludes at 6.16 pm on November 1. While most regions will celebrate on October 31, a few regions will observe the festival on November 1, owing to variations in local traditions.

Diwali 2024 date confusion

The date of Diwali 2024 sparked debate due to the Amavasya Tithi spanning both October 31 and November 1. To resolve this confusion, the ‘Deepawali Nirnay Dharmasabha’, a congregation of over 100 astrologers and religious scholars, convened at Central Sanskrit University in Jaipur. After careful consideration, they confirmed that October 31 is the most appropriate day for Diwali celebrations, as it aligns with the Pradosh Kaal — an auspicious period after sunset that is crucial for performing Laxmi Puja.

The experts emphasised that the Pradosh Kaal on October 31 runs from 5.12 pm to 7.43 pm, making it the ideal time for worship. On November 1, however, the Amavasya Tithi ends at 6.16 pm, cutting short the Pradosh Kaal and reducing the window for Laxmi Puja.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Arknath Chaudhary, former vice-chancellor of Somnath Sanskrit University said, “According to the Rajmartand Granth, Laxmi Puja should be performed on Chaturdashi mixed Amavasya. Following this tradition, Diwali can only be appropriately celebrated on October 31, 2024.”

Diwali 2024: Laxmi Puja muhurat

For those celebrating Diwali on October 31, the Laxmi Puja should be observed during the Pradosh Kaal from 5.12 pm to 7.43 pm. This period is regarded as the most auspicious time to seek the blessings of Goddess Laxmi. However, for those choosing to celebrate on November 1, the puja window will be significantly shorter, lasting from 5:36 pm to 6:16 pm, just before the conclusion of the Amavasya Tithi.

Key timings for Diwali 2024

Amavasya Tithi begins: October 31, 2024, at 3.52 pm

Amavasya Tithi ends: November 1, 2024, at 6.16 pm

Pradosh Kaal: 5.12 pm to 7.43 pm (October 31)

Laxmi Puja muhurat: 5.12 pm to 6.16 pm (October 31)

Vrishabha muhurat: 6.00 pm to 7.59 pm (October 31)

Significance of Diwali

As the festival of lights, Diwali holds immense cultural and religious significance in the country and Indian communities worldwide. It symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The five-day festival centres around the main day, Deepawali, which is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Laxmi. It is believed that those who revere her on this day are blessed with wealth, prosperity, and abundance in the year to come.

The celebration of Diwali extends beyond religious rituals. Families and communities come together to light oil lamps (diyas), decorate their homes, exchange gifts, and indulge in festive feasts. These rituals signify the triumph of virtue, hope, and the desire for a prosperous future. The festival also fosters unity, as families and friends gather to honour traditions and seek blessings for success and well-being.

Muhurat Trading 2024: Date and time

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have announced that the special one-hour ‘Muhurat Trading’ session will take place on Friday, November 01, 2024. This event marks the beginning of Samvat 2081 and coincides with the festival of Diwali.

The Muhurat Trading session is set to run between 6 pm and 7 pm on the evening of November 01, 2024. According to the circulars issued by the exchanges, this session heralds the start of the new Hindu financial year. The regular trading hours will remain closed for Diwali, and only this one-hour evening session will be conducted.

A pre-opening session will be held from 5.45 pm to 6 pm, and all market segments, including equities, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options (F&O), and securities lending & borrowing (SLB), will be available during this one-hour window.