Delhi Airport introduces self-baggage drop facility: Here's how it works

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has introduced a state-of-the-art ‘self-service bag drop’ (SSBD) solution at the Delhi airport.

According to a statement by DIAL, Delhi airport is now the first in India and the second globally, after Toronto, to adopt this technology.

The SSBD quick drop service is currently accessible for Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo passengers.

DIAL, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, has deployed 50 operational self-service bag drop units across Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, to ensure a smooth and efficient check-in process.

The statement further said that the quick drop facility eliminates the need for a boarding pass or any biometric verification, reducing processing time from one minute to just 30 seconds.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive of DIAL said, “We are thrilled to introduce the self-service bag drop quick drop solution at Delhi Airport, setting a new standard for passenger convenience and efficiency in India. The quick drop solution not only speeds up the baggage drop process but also ensures a smoother, more enjoyable journey for our passengers.”

How does SSBD quick drop solution work at the Delhi Airport?

>Passengers can collect and affix their baggage tags at CUSS kiosks within the airport premises

>They can then place their bags onto the conveyor belt of the self-baggage drop (SBD) system

>By a single click, the system opens the respective airline’s application on the SBD machine

>Passengers confirm their agreement to the dangerous goods self-declaration form

>SBD system internally verifies all relevant criteria and operational rules specified by airlines

DIAL sets up biometric registration kiosks

Last week, the Delhi airport installed five biometric registration kiosks at the international arrival pier. These kiosks aim to expedite immigration procedures for foreign nationals who obtained visas without initially submitting their biometric information.

This is the first time that such biometric registration kiosks have been set up at any airport in India.

In its statement, DIAL said the kiosks will be overseen directly by the Bureau of Immigration. Registering biometrics at these kiosks will reduce the time required by immigration agents/ officers at the counter by over 50 per cent.

Earlier, visa-holding passengers arriving in Delhi without biometric registration had to use specific immigration counters, leading to an average wait time of 4-5 minutes per passenger.