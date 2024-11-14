Doctor stabbed at Chennai hospital 'stable,' 'spoke to us': DMK's Kanimozhi

The condition of the doctor in Chennai who was on November 13 stabbed in the neck allegedly by a family member of a cancer patient is currently stable DMK's Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu said.

Dr Balaji Jagannath, an oncologist was "stabbed at least seven times" by accused Vigneswaran in Kalaignar Centenary hospital in Chennai, officials said yesterday.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday Kanimozhi NVN Somu said, "The doctor is fine, he absolutely stable, he spoke to us. He is very happy that we doctors are meeting him and giving support...he is not agitated...though whatever he has gone through. This is a general hospital and there are only a limited number of doctors. We are trying to give at most care to all the patients. Oncology is all the more sensitive. Cancer cannot be cured just like that."

She further said that the cancer patient had not been undergoing treatment for three months and had returned on Wednesday morning.

"The son reacted even before the explanation. I tried to bring a Medical Rehearsal Bill in Parliament but it was not even admitted. We come under the Consumer Act. If we have separate rehearsal then all the issues can be sorted there," she said.

Dr Suvrankar Datta, AIIMS Delhi said that the FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association), is in complete support with Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors' Association (RDA).Dr Datta said, "The attacks on doctors that are happening in India, are increasing. We found out that he was stabbed at least seven times and he is in critical condition and fighting for his life. He is a doctor and he has saved thousands of people from cancer, he is an oncologist...as FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association), we are in complete support with Tamil Nadu RDA (Resident Doctors' Association)."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday called Dr Balaji and enquired about his health and treatment status while assuring him of all the support from the state government.Following the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian visited the hospital.

Opposition parties including AIADMK and BJP slammed the DMK-led government over the incident.

Senior police officials visited the hospital to review the security arrangements.The accused had been coming to the hospital, accompanying his mother for her cancer treatment and she had completed six cycles of chemotherapy, according to the director of the hospital.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) and All India Medical Association (FAIMA) demanded strict action against anyone who attacks doctors and medical staff and steps to ensure their security."The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) condemns in the strongest terms the recent violent attack on Dr. Balaji, an oncologist in Chennai. This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the escalating violence faced by healthcare professionals across the nation, which has reached intolerable levels," a statement said.

IMA said no "amount of superficial damage control exercises by Governments" is going to make doctors work without fear in this country.

"Strong deterrent legislation, exemplary punishments and proactive safety measures are required now and here. All Governments have been put on notice with this heinous crime," IMA statement said.