Mumbai Traffic police issues advisory ahead of PM Modi's rally in city

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding a rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar today, November 14, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are scheduled to join the “Public Meeting.” This event is taking place ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra elections.

The limits will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. in accordance with the advisory. The traffic police have provided guidelines for rally attendees, alternative routes, and locations with parking restrictions in their alert.

Traffic advisory in Mumbai ahead of PM Modi's rally: No parking zones

• SVS Road From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om junction.

• Entire Kelakar Road South and Keluskar Road North, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

• Kataria Road From Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction, Mahim.

• Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar West.

• Tilak Road From Korwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to R.A. Kidwai Road, Matunga East

• Khan Abdul Gararkhan Road: From Sealink road to J. K. Kapur Chawk up to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

• Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

• Entire M. B. Raut Mary, Shivaji Prak Dadar.

• Pandurang Naik Marg (Road no 5) Shivaji Prak, Dadar.

• Dadasahch Rege Marg, Shivaji Prik, Dadar.

• Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg-From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi road, Shivaji Prak, Dadar.

• Road From Gadkari Junction, Deder to Shobha Hotel, Mahim.

• N. C. Kelkar Road From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

• Dr. Annie Besant Road: From Poddar Hospital junction to Dr. Narayan Hardikar Junction.

• Further, vehicular traffic will be obstructed on S.V.S. Road North Bound, from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction, and on S.V.S. Road South Bound. Traffic disturbances are expected on routes around the Airport to Dadar, as well as the Sea Link.

Traffic advisory in Mumbai ahead of PM Modi's rally: Alternate Routes

• S.V.S. Road South Bound, Dandekar Chowk left turn to Pandurang Naik Marg, Raja badhe ROUTE Chwak right turn L. J. Road to Gokhale Road or N C Kelkar Road.

• S.V.S. Road North Bound :- From Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction, from Siddhivinayak Junction to S. K. Bole Road-Agar Bazar- Portuguese Church Lell turns Gokhale or S. K. Bole. Road.

Traffic advisory in Mumbai ahead of PM Modi's rally: Participants of Jahir Sabha

The vehicles coming from multiple areas shall drop the participants at Alightment Point and proceed for parking at assigned locations given below:

1. Western and Northern Suburbs- Light motor vehicles can park at India Bulls One center PPL parking, while vehicles travelling from the western and northern suburbs via the Western Expressway will drop off the participants on Senapati Bapat road between Mahim Railway station and Ruparel college area. From there, they will park at Mahim Reti Bander, Kohinoor PPL parking, India Bulls Finance centre PPL parking, Kamagar Stadium, and on Senapati Bapat road.

2. Eastern Suburbs- Cars travelling along the Eastern Expressway from Thane and Navi-Mumbai must stop participants close to Dadar T. T. Circle before parking in the direction of Five Gardens, Matunga, and R.A.K. 4 Roads.

3. City and South Mumbai- Cars travelling Veer Savarkar Road from South Mumbai will drop off participants at Ravindranath Natya Mandir and then head to India Bulls Finance Center PPL parking, Raheja PPL parking, Sudam Kalu Ahire Road, worli, Padurang Budhkar marg Galxo Junction up to Kume Chowk, Sudam Kalu Ahire Road, worli, Narayan Hardikur marg. Similarly, vehicles arriving via B. A. Road must drop off participants at Dadar T. T. Circle and proceed to parking at the authorised parking place at Five Garden or R.A.K. 4 Road. This applies to Sacred Heart High School up to JK Kapur Chowk.