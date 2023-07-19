Home / India News / Delhi Airport launches India's biggest lounge facility at its Terminal 3

Delhi Airport launches India's biggest lounge facility at its Terminal 3

The new facility aims to make the most of the lounge space and provide business and first-class travellers with a luxurious and relaxing environment

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Indira Gandhi International Airport

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Air terminals Infrastructure Limited-led consortium that oversees and functions Delhi Air terminal, has launched "Encalm Prive," a world-class business-class lounge, which is the biggest lounge facility in India, at its Terminal 3, on Wednesday.

This launch intends to upgrade lounge space and give an extravagant and relaxing environment for business and first-class travellers. 

“DIAL is committed to enhancing passenger experience at Delhi Airport. With this new lounge, Delhi Airport has significantly enhanced its lounge capacity and the quality of services and facilities. This world-class lounge facility aims to provide a premium travel experience, ensuring that every guest enjoys a seamless journey in the tranquil and exclusive setting of the lounge. Whether seeking tranquillity before a long flight or a place to rejuvenate during a layover, Encalm Privé is the perfect haven for relaxation and unwinding,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL on the launch of the facility.

Lounge service at Delhi Airport's Terminal

DIAL aims to promote unified lounge strategy through this initiative providing a comforting environment to the travellers, giving them a premier experience. The lounge extends to some 22,000 sq. ft. roughly, and once completely functional, it will boast an enormous area of 30,000 sq. ft., which makes it the biggest lounge facility in India.

With this expansion, two separate lounge facilities will be accessible for travellers; Business class passengers will only be able to use Encalm Privé, but first-class passengers on partner airlines and Credit Card holders will still be able to use the lounge facilities on the food court level of Terminal 3.

The recently launched lounge will offer the best facilities, including lounge bays, a bar, a multi-cuisine buffet, live food counters, a youngster's play region, a library, a business community and considerably more. DIAL is additionally intending to grow the offices further to give a much more luxurious experience to passengers.


Topics :Delhi airportAirport terminalsIndian aiports

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

