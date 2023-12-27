Home / India News / Ayodhya Railway station in Uttar Pradesh renamed 'Ayodhya Dham Junction'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand railway station and airport being built in Ayodhya on December 30

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
Ayodhya Railway Station that is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, has been renamed to "Ayodhya Dham" Junction, said the city MP Lallu Singh on Wednesday.

"Ayodhya Junction became "Ayodhya Dham" Junction Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji, the name of Ayodhya Junction of the newly constructed grand Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to #ayodhyaa_dhaam_jNkshn as per the expectation of public sentiments," Lallu Singh said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand railway station and airport being built in Ayodhya on December 30.

The Prime Minister will also oversee the preparations done in Ayodhya for the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.

The grand railway station will comprise lifts, a tourist information centre, and medical facilities. All types of extensive preparations are being completed.

Refurbished platforms, new signboards, escalators, and murals of Lord Ram painted on walls--these and many more would be the features of the Ayodhya railway station after the ongoing revamp.

This railway station is said to have as much mythological importance as much as it is modern. It is built like a grand temple from the outside and is equipped with equally modern facilities from the inside.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also reviewing the preparations being done for the inaugural ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

"The airport and the railway station which have been prepared in the first phase are going to be inaugurated on 30th December. According to estimates, after January 22, approximately 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya daily and the administration is busy preparing for the same," Gaurav Dayal said.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

