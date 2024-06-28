Wall collapses in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, labourers feared trapped in slush

A few labourers are feared trapped after an under-construction wall collapsed in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, officials said on Friday.

According to the officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a wall collapse was received at 5.30 am and two fire tenders were pressed into service.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Some construction workers are feared to be trapped in the mud slush but the exact numbers are yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said.

Rescue teams of NDRF, DDMA, civics agencies, fire and police are on the spot and efforts are underway to rescue them, he added.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi early Friday, causing waterlogging in various areas and heavy traffic jams on the roads.