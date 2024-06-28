Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Wall collapses in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, labourers feared trapped in slush

Wall collapses in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, labourers feared trapped in slush

According to the officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a wall collapse was received at 5.30 am and two fire tenders were pressed into service

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains
Heavy rain lashed Delhi early on Friday, causing waterlogging in various areas. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 1:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A few labourers are feared trapped after an under-construction wall collapsed in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, officials said on Friday.

According to the officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a wall collapse was received at 5.30 am and two fire tenders were pressed into service.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Some construction workers are feared to be trapped in the mud slush but the exact numbers are yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said.

Rescue teams of NDRF, DDMA, civics agencies, fire and police are on the spot and efforts are underway to rescue them, he added.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi early Friday, causing waterlogging in various areas and heavy traffic jams on the roads.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi airport terminal horror: Roof collapse amid rain, social media erupts

Heavy rain causes chaos in Delhi-NCR, 1 dead as airport operations halted

Whole system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn't get bail: Sunita Kejriwal

83 killed, over 390 hurt in fire in Delhi in 1st six months of 2024: Data

Four members of family suffocate to death in Delhi's Dwarka house fire

Topics :DelhiNDRFLabourerRainfall

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story