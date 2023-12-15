Home / India News / Digi Yatra to be available at 25 more airports in 2024, says Scindia

Digi Yatra to be available at 25 more airports in 2024, says Scindia

Jyotiraditya M Scindia
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said Digi Yatra facility will be available at 25 more airports in 2024.

Currently, the facility is available at 13 airports for domestic passengers.

Digi Yatra provides for contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various check points at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

At a briefing in the national capital, Scindia said Digi Yatra will be introduced at 14 airports in the first phase and another 11 airports in the second phase next year.

By the end of 2024, Digi Yatra will be available at 25 more airports and the total number of airports that will have the facility will increase to 38, he said.

Topics :ScindiaAirports in IndiaIndian airports

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

