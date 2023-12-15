Home / India News / Oppn stages protest against Maha govt over unemployment, exam paper leaks

Oppn stages protest against Maha govt over unemployment, exam paper leaks

Speaking to reporters, Danve claimed that the number of unemployed youth has increased in the state and while the government keeps advertising about jobs, it does not fill vacancies

Unemployment and exam paper leaks are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees, says Danve | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Nagpur

Dec 15 2023
Leaders from the Opposition parties targeted the Maharashtra government over the issues of unemployment and exam paper leaks on Friday, the sixth day of the winter session of the state assembly.

Legislators from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, constituting the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction and Congress, gathered on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan and raised slogans against the government.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, legislators Satej Patil and Sachin Ahir, among others, brought utensils and pakoras as part of the protest.

Speaking to reporters, Danve claimed that the number of unemployed youth has increased in the state and while the government keeps advertising about jobs, it does not fill vacancies.

"Unemployment and exam paper leaks are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees," he said.

First Published: Dec 15 2023

