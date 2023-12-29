Home / India News / Delhi AQI: Air quality lingers in 'very poor' category; dense fog persists

Delhi AQI: Air quality lingers in 'very poor' category; dense fog persists

Delhi air quality: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that firecrackers on New Year's eve may further exacerbate the air quality of Delhi

Thick smog engulfs the area near the India Gate as air quality worsens in New Delhi
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 11:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Delhi air pollution: The air quality in Delhi is expected to linger in the "Very Poor" category on Friday, December 28. This forecast is expected to extend into the weekend ahead of the new year, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD further predicts "unfavourable" weather conditions, including dense fog and wind patterns, to effectively disperse pollutants during this period. The IMD also warns that the air quality may be further exacerbated due to firecracker emissions over New Year's Eve celebrations on Sunday.

The majority of places in Delhi, including Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (371), Delhi University North Campus (378), R K Puram (397), and New Moti Bagh (378), were in the "Very Poor" air quality index (AQI) category. However, Punjabi Bagh (413), Patparganj (418), Anand Vihar (439), Nehru Naga (417), and ITO (409) fell into the "Severe" AQI category on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, a forecasting model under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, concurred with a grim forecast for the next few days. Delhi's AQI is expected to persist in the "Very Poor" category until December 30. Overall, EWS warns of fluctuations between the "Very Poor" to "Severe" categories over the next six days. 

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".

Delhi weather: Moderate to dense fog expected over the weekend

Dense fog has continued to grip the national capital city, delaying at least 11 trains on Friday. According to a report by PTI, some trains were delayed up to 3-4 hours due to low visibility in Delhi. IMD has also warned of dense fog in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab for the next two days through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

337 flights delayed at Delhi airport amid dense fog on Thursday morning

IND vs PAK, Kandy weather: Skies clear in Pallekele; toss expected on time

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast today

India logs 797 new Covid cases, highest in 225 days; active cases at 4,091

Haryana 2023: Communal violence, end of Haryanvis quota in pvt sector

PM's Ayodhya visit: Workers making floral patterns inspired by Lord Ram

J&K 2023: SC nod to Article 370 abrogation, key G20 meet in valley

397 Maoists arrested, 9 killed, 26 surrendered in J'khand this year: Police

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir qualityDelhi winterDelhi weatherFog disrupts train scheduleDense fogFogBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story