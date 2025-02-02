Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi air quality 'very poor' as city grapples extreme weather conditions

Delhi air quality 'very poor' as city grapples extreme weather conditions

IMD has issued a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog which is expected to disrupt flight, train operations

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog
Vehicles move on Barapullah flyover amid dense morning fog | (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi's air quality dropped to the ‘very poor’ category while the national capital was engulfed by dense fog. The Air Quality index (AQI) was recorded at 339 at 8 am on Sunday (February 2), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  There has been a sharp rise in AQI levels in Delhi in the past few days. Unfavourable weather conditions have added to the worsening air quality levels. While residents continue to battle air pollution, there has been a shift in Delhi’s weather pattern. 

Reason for the rising AQI

Calm winds, smog and cloud cover have been identified as some of the primary reasons for this surge in AQI. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on January 29 invoked GRAP Stage III restrictions after noticing the rising trend.  As long as Stage-3 of Grap is in effect, construction and demolition are not allowed. All non-essential mining activities have been suspended, non-electric, non-CNG, and non-BS-VI diesel interstate buses have been restricted, and schools have been asked to remain closed for students upto Class 5 in Delhi-NCR.  

AQI Across Delhi

The air quality across Delhi worsened and was recorded as 'very poor' in most places and 'severe' in others. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 418, Vivek Vihar - 407, Wazirpur - 401, Ashok Vihar - 384, R K Puram - 358, and Rohini of 367 among others. 

Weather Forecast For Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog today. The maximum and minimum temperatures will remain 24 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.    
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Devotees take holy dip in Ganga at Har Ki Pauri on Basant Panchami

India experienced remarkable transformation in last decade: UNGA Prez Yang

Kerala court issues non-bailable warrant against Baba Ramdev, Balakrishna

Zakia Jafri, widow of Cong MP killed in Gujarat riots, dies in Ahmedabad

Report on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 to be presented in Lok Sabha on Feb 3

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir qualityair pollutionDelhi weatherDense fog

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story