Delhi air quality 'very poor' as city grapples extreme weather conditions

Reason for the rising AQI

AQI Across Delhi

Weather Forecast For Delhi The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog today. The maximum and minimum temperatures will remain 24 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively. The air quality across Delhi worsened and was recorded as 'very poor' in most places and 'severe' in others. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 418, Vivek Vihar - 407, Wazirpur - 401, Ashok Vihar - 384, R K Puram - 358, and Rohini of 367 among others.

Delhi's air quality dropped to the ‘very poor’ category while the national capital was engulfed by dense fog. The Air Quality index (AQI) was recorded at 339 at 8 am on Sunday (February 2), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).There has been a sharp rise in AQI levels in Delhi in the past few days. Unfavourable weather conditions have added to the worsening air quality levels. While residents continue to battle air pollution, there has been a shift in Delhi’s weather pattern.Calm winds, smog and cloud cover have been identified as some of the primary reasons for this surge in AQI. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on January 29 invoked GRAP Stage III restrictions after noticing the rising trend.As long as Stage-3 of Grap is in effect, construction and demolition are not allowed. All non-essential mining activities have been suspended, non-electric, non-CNG, and non-BS-VI diesel interstate buses have been restricted, and schools have been asked to remain closed for students upto Class 5 in Delhi-NCR.