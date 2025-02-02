Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Kerala court issues non-bailable warrant against Baba Ramdev, Balakrishna

Kerala court issues non-bailable warrant against Baba Ramdev, Balakrishna

The case against Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna was filed for allegedly publishing misleading medical advertisements in English and Malayalam newspapers

Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna,vote,election 2024,voting
Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Chairman Acharya Balkrishna | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Kerala court has issued a non-bailable warrant against yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna, MD and co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, after they failed to appear in a criminal case, reported LiveLaw. The case was filed by the Kerala drugs inspector against Divya Pharmacy for allegedly publishing misleading medical advertisements in English and Malayalam newspapers.   
 
The court issued the warrant to ensure their presence on February 15. Earlier, the Palakkad District Court had issued a bailable warrant for their appearance on February 1.  
 
The case against Baba Ramdev, Balakrishna, and Divya Pharmacy -- part of their Haridwar-based company, Patanjali Ayurved -- was registered in October 2024. The court had summoned them to appear on January 16, but they failed to appear in the court. The case involves misleading advertisements claiming that Patanjali products could cure high blood pressure and diabetes, which violates the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.   
Significantly, similar cases are ongoing in courts in Kozhikode in Kerala and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, where summons have been issued multiple times, but Ramdev and Balakrishna have not appeared. The Palakkad case is now scheduled for February 1.
 
In Kerala alone, 10 cases have been filed -- four in Kozhikode, three in Palakkad, two in Ernakulam, and one in Thiruvananthapuram.
 
Previously, on January 15, the Supreme Court warned states and Union territories that they could face contempt action if they hesitate to take action against individuals and companies responsible for misleading medical advertisements.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zakia Jafri, widow of Cong MP killed in Gujarat riots, dies in Ahmedabad

Report on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 to be presented in Lok Sabha on Feb 3

6 dead, many missing after vehicle falls into canal in Haryana's Fatehabad

Ensure 'zero errors' for Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami: UP CM to officials

News Highlights: Veteran Himachal BJP leader Kishan Kapoor dies at 73; CM, governor pay tribute

Topics :Baba RamdevBalakrishnanKeralamedicalAdvertisement

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story