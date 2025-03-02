Delhi AQI dips to 132, remains moderate; air quality in NCR improves

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Sunday, aided by rain and strong winds. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped marginally and was recorded at 132 at 7 am.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality has improved across Delhi-NCR due to rainfall over the past few days. At 4 pm on March 1, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 126. In neighbouring cities, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 114, while Noida and Greater Noida reported AQIs of 90 and 60, respectively.

Factors behind the improvement

Favourable weather conditions, including strong winds and light rain, have helped disperse pollutants, leading to better air quality across the region. The AQI is expected to remain in the 'moderate' category for the coming week, as meteorological conditions continue to support pollutant dispersion.

Revocation of Grap Stage-II restrictions

With pollution levels easing, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee revoked Stage-II restrictions across the National Capital Region (NCR) on February 24. This decision, influenced by improved weather and higher mixing heights, has allowed inter-state buses from NCR states to resume entry into Delhi.

AQI classification

The CPCB classifies the air quality index into the following categories: 0–50 (good), 51–100 (satisfactory), 101–200 (moderate), 201–300 (poor), 301–400 (very poor) and 401–500 (severe).

Delhi weather update

Delhi residents woke up to a misty morning on Sunday, following rain and thunderstorms on Friday. February has been unusually warm, with the average maximum temperature reaching 26.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 11.6 degrees Celsius—the highest February minimum in six years.

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 28 degrees Celsius, with a misty morning and a clear sky predicted for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Wind speeds will range from 20 to 25 kmph over the next two days, likely lowering the minimum temperature. The strong winds will also help keep pollution levels in check.