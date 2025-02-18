Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi AQI improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category; relief soon?

According to the city's 24-hour average, the AQI in Gurugram was recorded in the 'poor' category at 228, while in Ghaziabad and Noida, it was in the 'moderate' category at 129 and 111, respectively

CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: 0-50 ('good'), 51-100 ('satisfactory'), 101-200 ('moderate'), 201-300 ('poor'), 301-400 ('very poor'), and above 400 ('severe')
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 8:25 AM IST
The air quality in Delhi improved slightly but remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday morning. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am was 214. 
 
On February 17, the AQI touched 250 in the national capital, ending the period of short-lived relief. 
 
AQI across Delhi-NCR
 
According to the city's 24-hour average, the AQI in Gurugram was recorded in the 'poor' category at 228, while in Ghaziabad and Noida, it was in the 'moderate' category at 129 and 111, respectively.
 
AQI categories
 
CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: 0-50 ('good'), 51-100 ('satisfactory'), 101-200 ('moderate'), 201-300 ('poor'), 301-400 ('very poor'), and above 400 ('severe').
 
Anti-pollution measures in place

Measures under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) continue to be in effect to prevent the AQI from deteriorating further. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III measures under the revised Grap on February 3 following an improvement in air quality.
 
Reasons for the decline in air quality
 
Unfavourable weather conditions such as a partly cloudy sky and lower wind speed have been contributing to the worsening air quality in the national capital. Other factors include changes in mixing height and adverse conditions for pollutant dispersion.  Delhi weather update 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy conditions for today with mist. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively. The humidity levels would fluctuate between 100 per cent and 42 per cent.
 
First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

