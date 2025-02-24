Delhi air quality dips to moderate as rainfall forecast brings relief

The air quality in Delhi declined once again on Monday but remained in the 'moderate' category. The air quality index (AQI) was at 163, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This comes after a slight improvement over the last few days due to light rainfall on Thursday.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

According to the city's 24-hour average at 4 pm, the AQI in Gurugram remained in the 'moderate' category at 116, while in Ghaziabad and Noida it improved to the 'satisfactory' category at 95 and 90 respectively. In Faridabad, the AQI stood at 78, also in the 'satisfactory' category.

AQI categories

The CPCB classifies the air quality index into the following categories: 0–50 (good), 51–100 (satisfactory), 101–200 (moderate), 201–300 (poor), 301–400 (very poor) and 401–500 (severe).

Delhi weather update

The national capital experienced a warm start to the week, with temperatures remaining favourable but expected to drop soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light rainfall starting February 26, which will offer some relief from rising temperatures. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 34 per cent, with a wind speed of 34 kmph. The sky is expected to remain clear, providing a pleasant outlook, as predicted by the IMD.

Anti-pollution measures in effect

Restrictions under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) remain in effect across Delhi-NCR to avoid further worsening of the air quality in the national capital