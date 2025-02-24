Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi air quality dips to moderate as rainfall forecast brings relief

The CPCB classifies the air quality index into the following categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor) and 401-500 (severe)

air pollution, AQI
Restrictions under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) remain in effect across Delhi-NCR to avoid further worsening of the air quality in the national capital | Photo: PTI
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 8:27 AM IST
The air quality in Delhi declined once again on Monday but remained in the 'moderate' category. The air quality index (AQI) was at 163, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This comes after a slight improvement over the last few days due to light rainfall on Thursday. 
 
AQI across Delhi-NCR 
According to the city's 24-hour average at 4 pm, the AQI in Gurugram remained in the 'moderate' category at 116, while in Ghaziabad and Noida it improved to the 'satisfactory' category at 95 and 90 respectively. In Faridabad, the AQI stood at 78, also in the 'satisfactory' category.
 
AQI categories 
The CPCB classifies the air quality index into the following categories: 0–50 (good), 51–100 (satisfactory), 101–200 (moderate), 201–300 (poor), 301–400 (very poor) and 401–500 (severe).

Delhi weather update
 
The national capital experienced a warm start to the week, with temperatures remaining favourable but expected to drop soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light rainfall starting February 26, which will offer some relief from rising temperatures. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 34 per cent, with a wind speed of 34 kmph. The sky is expected to remain clear, providing a pleasant outlook, as predicted by the IMD.
 
Anti-pollution measures in effect
 
Restrictions under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) remain in effect across Delhi-NCR to avoid further worsening of the air quality in the national capital
Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityair pollutionRainfall

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

