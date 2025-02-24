Monday, February 24, 2025 | 08:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi to get relief from heat soon as IMD predicts rainfall from Feb 26

Delhi to get relief from heat soon as IMD predicts rainfall from Feb 26

For today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

The upcoming week will bring varied weather | Representative Image (File Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi experienced a warm start to the week, with temperatures remaining favourable but expected to drop soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light rainfall starting February 26, which will offer some relief from rising temperatures.

Delhi weather update for today

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 12 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 34 per cent, with a wind speed of 34 kmph. The sky is expected to remain clear, providing a pleasant outlook, as predicted by the IMD.

Rainfall likely to bring back the cold

The IMD has stated that weather conditions are expected to remain the same for the next three days, with no significant changes in temperature. However, an active western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India, bringing rain starting February 26. It is also expected to cause heavy rainfall and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir from February 26 to 28.
 
 
The upcoming week will bring varied weather. The shift is expected to provide some relief from the dry, hot conditions. Over the past few days, Delhi residents have been contending with intense sunshine, with daytime temperatures remaining higher than usual.

Delhi AQI update

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has been comparatively better in the last few days. The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 163 at 7 a.m. on February 24, falling in the 'moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI for Delhi, recorded at 4 p.m. on February 23, was 144, marking a significant positive shift.

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

First session of Delhi legislative Assembly begins today, MLAs to take oath

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Mahakumbh: 13 FIRs filed against 140 social handles for misleading content

Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM

SLBC tunnel collapse: Telangana CM reviews efforts to save trapped workers

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar, envoys of various nations arrive for Advantage Assam 2.0

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Global Investors Summit will propel MP to new heights: CM Mohan Yadav

Topics : Delhi weather weather forecasts India Meteorological Department Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Manchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon