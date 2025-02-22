Delhi air remains 'moderate' after rainfall; will it turn 'poor' again?

Delhi's air quality has showed signs of improvement after light rainfall on Thursday, bringing relief to residents. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 181 at 8 am on February 22, falling within the 'moderate' category.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

The air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) remained in the 'moderate' category, indicating a positive shift compared to previous days. The 24-hour average AQI for Delhi at 4 pm on February 21 was 158. In Haryana, Gurugram also recorded a 'moderate' AQI of 160, while in Uttar Pradesh, Noida and Greater Noida registered AQI levels of 107 and 99, respectively.

Reasons for the Improvement

The improvement in air quality can be attributed to the recent drizzles that helped clear pollutants from the air. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), favourable weather conditions such as increased mixing height, a stronger ventilation coefficient, and good pollutant dispersion have contributed to the temporary relief.

Delhi weather update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in both minimum and maximum temperatures across Delhi in the past 24 hours. On February 21, the maximum temperature ranged between 26 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded between 11 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius. For today, the forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.05 degrees Celsius and 26.71 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 41 per cent and the wind speed is 41 kmph. A mainly clear sky is expected today, with smog or mist in the morning followed by partly cloudy conditions. The IMD also forecasts mist, with no warnings for thunderstorms or lightning until February 26.

Anti-pollution measures in place

To prevent further deterioration in air quality, restrictions under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remain in effect across Delhi-NCR.