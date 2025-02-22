Maha Kumbh also important from economic, environmental viewpoint: Minister

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday described Maha Kumbh as a unique example and said it is not only an event of religious and cultural importance but it is also important from the economic and environmental point of view.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj started on January 13 and will end on February 26, the Mahashivratri day. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, about 59 crore people have so far taken a dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Speaking at the Kumbh Global Summit organised by India Foundation at Triveni Complex on Friday, Shekhawat said the Maha Kumbh, along with being the world's largest cultural and spiritual gathering, has also become one of the biggest economic events of the country at present.

He said according to the Confederation of All India Traders, the Maha Kumbh has generated trade worth 360 billion dollars (about Rs 3 lakh crore). It will increase the country's GDP by one per cent and many other far-reaching economic effects will be seen, he said.

Shekhawat said more than the economic effects, Maha Kumbh has also developed cultural, social and spiritual consciousness, which is a milestone in realising our basic spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Referring to the environmental effects of the Maha Kumbh, the Union minister said special attention has been given to environmental protection in this event. For this, more than 15,000 sanitation workers have been deployed.

Effective steps have also been taken through artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology, due to which the Maha Kumbh has become a model for achieving the goals of sustainable development, he said.