Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 183

The air quality of Delhi improved on Wednesday morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 183, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city's AQI came down to the 'moderate' category, with rain and thunderstorms expected today.

On February 18, the AQI touched 214 in the national capital, with air quality remaining in the 'poor' category.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

According to the city's 24-hour average, the AQI in Gurugram was recorded in the 'poor' category at 230, while in Ghaziabad and Noida, it was in the 'moderate' category at 133 and 140, respectively.

AQI categories

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) classifies the Air Quality Index into the following categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has already issued warnings regarding prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution, as it can cause severe respiratory illnesses.

Anti-pollution measures in place

Measures under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) remain in effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III measures under the revised Grap on February 3 after air quality improved.

Reasons for the decline in air quality

Unfavourable weather, including a partly cloudy sky and low wind speed, has worsened air quality in Delhi. Changes in mixing height and poor pollutant dispersion have also contributed significantly to the air pollution.

Delhi weather update