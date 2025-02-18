Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SC grants Allahbadia protection from arrest; terms his comments perverted

A Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N K Singh, however, took objection to the comments made on the show, terming them "perverted."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Youtuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia temporary protection from arrest after FIRs were registered against him for ‘objectionable comments’ made during YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’.
 
  “There is something that is dirty in his mind that has been vomited by way of this programme…The words you have chosen, parents will feel ashamed, daughters and sisters will feel ashamed, brothers will feel ashamed, entire society will feel ashamed, the pervert mind and the perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited,” Justice Surya Kant told Allahbadia’s counsel Abhinav Chandrachud.
The court also asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati if the government intended to do something to regulate such shows.
 
The court said it would like to hear the government’s views on this at the next hearing.
 
The FIRs registered against Allahbadia will remain stayed, subject to the condition that the petitioner joins investigation as and when summoned by the investigating officers, the top court said. 

No new FIR shall be registered against Allahbadia on the basis of the show and that he shall be at liberty to approach the local police in Maharashtra and Assam for protection of his life and personal liberty in case of a threat, the court said.
 
It also asked Allahbadia to desist from airing such shows till further orders.
   
