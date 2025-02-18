Former UK premier Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi, FM Sitharaman in Delhi

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his family. The two leaders discussed a range of issues. Following the meeting, PM Modi described Sunak as a 'great friend of India'. "It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Sunak met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and both leaders discussed potential new avenues to strengthen market-based financial ties and drive economic growth.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met with Mr. @RishiSunak, United Kingdom's ex-PM and Member of Parliament, in New Delhi, today," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman stressed on the importance of leveraging the Commonwealth for bringing issues of mutual interest on the #G7 agenda for the benefit of the #GlobalSouth," it said.