Former UK premier Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi, FM Sitharaman in Delhi

Both leaders discussed potential new avenues to strengthen market-based financial ties and drive economic growth

Rishi Sunak, Narendra Modi
Photo: X (@narendramodi)
Agencies New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 10:28 PM IST
Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his family. The two leaders discussed a range of issues. Following the meeting, PM Modi described Sunak as a 'great friend of India'.  "It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties," PM Modi said in a post on X. 

  Earlier in the day, Sunak met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and both leaders discussed potential new avenues to strengthen market-based financial ties and drive economic growth.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met with Mr. @RishiSunak, United Kingdom's ex-PM and Member of Parliament, in New Delhi, today," the finance ministry said in a post on X. 

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman stressed on the importance of leveraging the Commonwealth for bringing issues of mutual interest on the #G7 agenda for the benefit of the #GlobalSouth," it said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rishi SunakNarendra ModiNirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

