Pralhad Joshi issues public apology for remarks on Justice Michael D'Cunha

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Joshi on Monday wrote to Justice Michael D'Cunha, expressing regret and apologising for his recent comments regarding the D'Cunha Commission.

According to sources, the commission, tasked with investigating alleged irregularities during the Covid-19 pandemic, recently submitted an interim report recommending action against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former minister B Sriramulu.

The report alleged that the then BJP led government purchased Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits at inflated prices, despite cheaper local alternatives being available.

Addressing the report during an election rally in Shiggaon, Joshi lashed out at Justice D'Cunha, accusing him of acting as an "agent." The remarks sparked a row which in return prompted the minister to issue a public apology through the letter.

In his letter, Joshi wrote: "I am writing to you with reference to the recent statements made by me, which seemingly has raised a controversy. The same has occasioned me to address the present letter.

At the outset, I must state that in my long years of public life there has been no occasion where I have directly or indirectly made any remark or statement which has had a tendency to lower the reputation of any past or present member of the judiciary. I do believe that judiciary and all the Hon'ble judges form the bulwark of the working of our constitution. They without a doubt have an important role in the sacred duty of discharge of justice."

Joshi further in his letter clarified that his comments were not intended to defame Justice D'Cunha or the commission.

The Union Minister stated: "To set the record straight, it would therefore be necessary to clarify that the statements made by me were only and only in the context of the procedure adopted by the commission in not affording an opportunity to the persons allegedly indicted. It was neither calculated nor designed to bring either you or the commission under any disrepute or to lower your image in the minds of the right-thinking people of the society."

He concluded with an apology: "At a personal level I must state that if the statements made by me unintendedly have caused any hurt or misgivings to you I do regret the same and place my sincere apology."

Joshi also expressed hope that the letter would peacefully resolve the issue.