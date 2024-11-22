Subhadra Yojana's third phase to launch on Nov 24: Odisha dy CM Parida

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced that the state government will launch the third phase of its cash transfer scheme, 'Subhadra Yojana,' on Sunday, November 24.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Parida said the scheme will be launched in Sundargarh district, highlighting that it will benefit more than 2 million women.

"We will launch the third phase of Subhadra Yojana on the 24th (November) in Sundargarh, and this time we will include more than 20 lakh women. As per our promise to include over one crore women in the Subhadra Yojana, I believe we will achieve this target by December," stated Deputy Chief Minister Parida.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Subhadra,' the flagship scheme of the Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar.

According to a government release, it is the largest women-centric scheme in the state, aiming to benefit over one crore women. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries aged 21 to 60 years will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. Beneficiaries will get Rs 10,000 annually in two equal installments, credited directly to their Aadhaar-enabled, DBT-linked bank accounts. During the launch, the Prime Minister initiated the transfer of funds to the bank accounts of over 10 lakh women.

On a separate note, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo commented on the Maharashtra and Jharkhand exit polls. He stated that no party other than the NDA could provide a stable government in these states.

Speaking to the media, Deo remarked, "The wait is just for two more days. The people of India want a stable government, and I believe only the NDA can deliver that stability.