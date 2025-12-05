No question of unregulated AI use by judges, says CJI Justice Surya Kant

“There is no question of unregulated use by us. My brothers and sisters on the Bench are very careful. We have repeatedly said we don’t want AI or machine learning to overpower the judicial decision-making process,” the CJI remarked.

Senior Advocate Anupam Lal Das, representing petitioner Karthikeya Rawal, argued that AI-generated fake precedents were being cited by lawyers. The CJI responded that such instances likely arose from advocates’ own use of unreliable AI tools and stressed that lawyers must remain vigilant against fabricated material, which violates their professional duty.

When the counsel referred to the Supreme Court’s white paper on AI and the Kerala High Court’s recent policy on responsible AI use in the judiciary, the CJI noted that the top court was already aware of, and consulting on, such developments.

“You are speaking as if we do not know what is happening in Kerala High Court,” the CJI remarked.