US lawmakers write to Indian envoy, seek fair, timely trial for Umar Khalid

A group of US lawmakers has written a letter to Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra, urging a fair and timely trial for activist Umar Khalid in "accordance with international law.

US Representatives Jim McGovern and Jamie Raskin are among eight lawmakers who have expressed concern regarding the "prolonged pre-trial detention of individuals charged in connection with the February 2020 violence in Delhi, including Khalid.

Khalid and a few others have been booked under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

"The US and India share a long-standing strategic partnership that has historically been rooted in democratic values, constitutional governance and strong people-to-people ties, the letter said, adding that as the world's largest democracies, both nations have an interest in protecting and upholding freedom, the rule of law, human rights and pluralism. It is in this spirit that the lawmakers said they are raising their concerns regarding Khalid's detention. The lawmakers claimed that human rights organisations, legal experts and global media have raised questions about the fairness of the investigation and legal process related to Khalid's detention. He "has been detained without bail for five years for charges levied under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which independent human rights experts have warned may contravene international standards of equality before the law, due process and proportionality.

The US Representatives further added that they understand that these matters are presently under consideration before the Supreme Court of India and welcomed the news that Khalid received temporary bail to attend his sister's wedding. They urged that Khalid should be granted bail and released for the duration of the court's proceedings. With respect for India's democratic institutions and its role as a key partner of the US, we request that your Government share the steps being taken to ensure that the judicial proceedings against Khalid and those of his co-accused who remain in detention comport with international standards, the lawmakers said.