Delhi Assembly passes fee regulation bill, AAP's amendments rejected

The BJP-led Delhi government's first Bill regulating fee hikes by recognised private unaided schools was passed by the Delhi Assembly on Friday.
The Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, was passed after a four-hour debate in the House.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) proposed eight amendments to the Bill but they were rejected during voting.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the Bill will be sent to Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena for approval.
During division of votes, 41 ruling BJP MLAs and 17 AAP legislators were present in the House.
The Bill, tabled by Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday during the Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, seeks to regulate fee hikes by private unaided schools in the national capital.
