Home / India News / Delhi Assembly passes fee regulation bill, AAP's amendments rejected

Delhi Assembly passes fee regulation bill, AAP's amendments rejected

The Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, was passed after a four-hour debate in the House

Delhi Assembly, Delhi Legislative Assembly
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) proposed eight amendments to the Bill but they were rejected during voting. (File photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP-led Delhi government's first Bill regulating fee hikes by recognised private unaided schools was passed by the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

The Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, was passed after a four-hour debate in the House.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) proposed eight amendments to the Bill but they were rejected during voting.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the Bill will be sent to Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena for approval.

During division of votes, 41 ruling BJP MLAs and 17 AAP legislators were present in the House.

The Bill, tabled by Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday during the Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, seeks to regulate fee hikes by private unaided schools in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief's one son granted bail, other's plea rejected

ED files chargesheet over betting app scam linked to Chinese national

Delhi GST Amendment bill passed in Assembly amid heated exchanges

Supreme Court halts MP HC order in Saif Ali Khan family estate dispute

FM Sitharaman withdraws Income Tax Bill, revised draft to be tabled Aug 11

Topics :Delhi AssemblybillAAPBJP

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story