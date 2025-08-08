Home / India News / ED files chargesheet over betting app scam linked to Chinese national

ED files chargesheet over betting app scam linked to Chinese national

The prosecution complaint was filed on Thursday in the case against 'Dani Data App', the central investigative agency said in a statement

Enforcement Directorate, ED
These funds were "routed" in bank accounts linked to the said merchant IDs between December 2021 and June 2022, the ED said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet before a special PMLA court in Ahmedabad against the operators of a online betting and football app launched by a Chinese national, which allegedly cheated a number of persons, officials said on Friday.

The prosecution complaint was filed on Thursday in the case against 'Dani Data App', the central investigative agency said in a statement.

The operators of the app, apart from nine others, have been named as accused in the chargesheet filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the statement said.

"The app launched by a Chinese national collected funds in the name of betting and playing football games on apps downloaded from Google Play Store and through WhatsApp referral groups.

"The gullible investors were lured by promising guaranteed return of 0.75 per cent per game, which was a false promise," the ED said.

The funds were collected, it said, through a number of merchant IDs opened with different payment aggregators such as AgreePay, BharatPe, Cashfree, Paytm, etc.

These funds were "routed" in bank accounts linked to the said merchant IDs between December 2021 and June 2022, the ED said.

The proceeds of crime worth hundreds of crores of rupees so generated were " laundered" through a "complex" web of innumerable transactions by moving the funds among a large number of mule (illegal) bank accounts opened in the name of dummy entities, the statement said.

These proceeds were ultimately "integrated" into the system by cash withdrawals, purchasing foreign currencies, converting them into crypto currency, and by siphoning off funds abroad, the agency said.

The ED had earlier frozen funds worth about Rs 20 crore during searches it conducted in the case.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by the cybercrime police station in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi GST Amendment bill passed in Assembly amid heated exchanges

Supreme Court halts MP HC order in Saif Ali Khan family estate dispute

FM Sitharaman withdraws Income Tax Bill, revised draft to be tabled Aug 11

LIVE news: SC recalls order barring High Court judge from hearing criminal cases

CAQM admits no research has been done behind overage vehicle ban

Topics :Enforcement DirectoratePMLAChinaScam

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story