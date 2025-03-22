Home / India News / Delhi Assembly to go paperless, signs agreement to implement NeVA platform

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta

Delhi Assembly
With this, Delhi Assembly has become the 28th legislature to adopt the NeVA platform. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
Moving towards paperless work, the Delhi Assembly on Saturday signed a tripartite agreement with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Delhi government for implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.

With this, Delhi Assembly has become the 28th legislature to adopt the NeVA platform, a statement from the Assembly Secretariat said.

The agreement was signed by Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ranjeet Singh, Delhi Assembly Secretary, and Reetesh Singh, Principle Secretary (Law) in Delhi government.

The agreement signifies Delhi's commitment to a paperless and more transparent legislative system, the statement from Assembly Secretariat said.

The NeVA platform aims to bring greater efficiency, accessibility and sustainability to legislative procedures by digitising House business, and providing real-time access to documents, it said.

"By adopting NeVA, the Delhi Assembly will significantly reduce paper consumption, streamline work flows and empower MLAs with digital tools for better legislative performance," it said.

Rijiju expressed happiness over the agreement, saying it will ensure faster work at the Assembly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

