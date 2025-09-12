Delhi, Bombay High Courts evacuated after bomb threat emails, later hoax

A bomb threat on Friday spread panic in the Delhi High Court (HC) for litigants and judges alike, prompting the latter to rise abruptly. Shortly after this, the Bombay HC also received a similar threat, leading to the suspension of hearings.

After the evacuation of judges and litigants from courtrooms, the Delhi police declared it a hoax. Similarly, nothing was found on the Bombay HC premises. Both emails were received allegedly from the same source, people in the know said.

The email allegedly mentioned three bombs planted in the courtroom of three judges in Delhi.

A bomb disposal van, two fire brigade vehicles, and two ambulances were spotted outside the Delhi HC premises.