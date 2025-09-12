Inflection Point Ventures to invest in 50 startups by 2025-end: Cofounder

Angel investing network, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), plans to invest in nearly 50 companies by the end of 2025, according to Ankur Mittal, co-founder of the firm. The firm has so far invested in 33 companies.

“We have made 33 investments to date in calendar year 2025. This calendar year, we expect to make around 50 investments. Being sector-agnostic, these opportunities will continue to span a diverse range of industries rather than being confined to any specific sector,” said Mittal in an interaction.

However, Mittal added that though the firm continues to be a sector-agnostic company, its last few investments have been in consumer tech, health, sports, and deep-tech. “These sectors have a lot of regulatory support and investor interest,” he added.

A few investments of IPV this year include a protein-focused food startup, Fitfeast, contemporary home decor firm Artment, Android laptop brand Primebook, Edge AI hardware startup BharatPi, clean-tech company producing high-quality water Uravu, and space-tech firm Xovian Aerospace. The firm typically writes cheques ranging from $100,000-$1 million, depending on the stage of the business. So far, ₹50 crore has been invested in startups at various stages. In total, Mittal shared that the firm has invested more than ₹800 crore across over 250 startups and has delivered over 50 exits. On exits, Mittal said the firm will complete 15 exits by year-end. “We expect to complete four to five more exits in the remaining part of this year, bringing the total number of exits to more than 15 in calendar year 2025,” he added.