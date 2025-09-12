Home / India News / Inflection Point Ventures to invest in 50 startups by 2025-end: Cofounder

Inflection Point Ventures to invest in 50 startups by 2025-end: Cofounder

Mittal added that though the firm continues to be a sector-agnostic company, its last few investments have been in consumer tech, health, sports, and deep-tech

Ankur Mittal
Ankur Mittal, co-founder, Angel investing network, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Angel investing network, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), plans to invest in nearly 50 companies by the end of 2025, according to Ankur Mittal, co-founder of the firm. The firm has so far invested in 33 companies.
 
“We have made 33 investments to date in calendar year 2025. This calendar year, we expect to make around 50 investments. Being sector-agnostic, these opportunities will continue to span a diverse range of industries rather than being confined to any specific sector,” said Mittal in an interaction. 
 
However, Mittal added that though the firm continues to be a sector-agnostic company, its last few investments have been in consumer tech, health, sports, and deep-tech. “These sectors have a lot of regulatory support and investor interest,” he added. 
A few investments of IPV this year include a protein-focused food startup, Fitfeast, contemporary home decor firm Artment, Android laptop brand Primebook, Edge AI hardware startup BharatPi, clean-tech company producing high-quality water Uravu, and space-tech firm Xovian Aerospace.
 
The firm typically writes cheques ranging from $100,000-$1 million, depending on the stage of the business. So far, ₹50 crore has been invested in startups at various stages.
 
In total, Mittal shared that the firm has invested more than ₹800 crore across over 250 startups and has delivered over 50 exits.
 
On exits, Mittal said the firm will complete 15 exits by year-end. “We expect to complete four to five more exits in the remaining part of this year, bringing the total number of exits to more than 15 in calendar year 2025,” he added. 
 
Last year, in 2024, IPV recorded 14 exits, delivering an average internal rate of return (IRR) of 36 per cent.
 
In an earlier interaction, IPV had said that it sees exits as both a milestone and a wealth creation opportunity. The firm had said that for 2025, it is targeting an IRR of over 40 per cent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to launch ₹71,850 crore infra, energy projects in five states

India finds out how hard it is to build a finance hub from scratch

India plans $3.4 billion rail project near border with China for security

LIVE news: Govt preparing incentives to encourage production of rare earth magnets, says minister

Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin around September 17, says IMD

Topics :Indian startupsIndian startup factoryAngel investing

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story