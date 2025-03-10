Delhi braces for warmer days ahead as temperature continues to rise

After a few days of chilly mornings and breezy conditions last week, temperatures in Delhi-NCR have risen sharply, reaching between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius. Delhi residents woke up to a misty morning on Monday.

Delhi weather today

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 32 degrees Celsius. Warm weather and a clear sky are predicted for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity is 12 per cent, and the wind speed is 12 km/h.

IMD's weather forecast

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius from March 7 to 12, according to the IMD. The maximum temperature is predicted to hit 34 degrees Celsius on March 11.

Strong surface winds at 20-30 km/h are expected over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi, on March 11 and 12 amid warm conditions. The IMD forecasts light rain or drizzle in Delhi on March 14.

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 195 at 7 am, compared to 179 at the same time on Sunday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 209 at 4 pm. With pollution levels easing, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee revoked Stage-I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Tuesday, Delhi is expected to experience strong surface winds during the daytime. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 16 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 33 degrees Celsius. This shift is expected to provide relief from the recent temperature surge while keeping conditions pleasant.