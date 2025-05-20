Home / India News / Delhi Cabinet approves Rs 30,000 subsidy for 3 kW solar panels on rooftops

The central government provides a subsidy of Rs 78,000 for installing rooftop solar panels under PM Surya Ghar Yojana. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 5:46 PM IST
Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved a subsidy of Rs 30,000 on the installation of 3 kW rooftop solar panels, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

The minister said the cabinet also approved the procurement of litter machines, anti-smog guns, mechanical road sweepers and water sprinklers as part of its pollution control measures.

Sirsa said, "Now the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kilowatt more which comes around to Rs 30,000."  The central government provides a subsidy of Rs 78,000 for installing rooftop solar panels under PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Sirsa also said that the government will tie up with banks so that people can get easy loans on installation charges for solar panels. People will not have to spend any money from their packet and will save Rs 4,200 per month, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 20 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

