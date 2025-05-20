Women's panels in India: Who appoints them, and what do they do?

Renu Bhatia, the chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, has come into the spotlight after lodging a complaint against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha member and village head Yogesh Jatheri, accusing Mahmudabad of making inflammatory comments during a discussion on Operation Sindoor — remarks alleged to threaten communal harmony and national security. Her complaint followed a similar one filed by(BJP) Yuva Morcha member and village head Yogesh Jatheri, accusing Mahmudabad of making inflammatory comments during a discussion on Operation Sindoor — remarks alleged to threaten communal harmony and national security.

Bhatia’s action has drawn attention to the role and mandate of women’s commissions across the country. So what do these national and state panels actually do?

What do women’s commissions do?

Women’s commissions — such as the National Commission for Women (NCW) and State Commissions for Women — are statutory bodies set up to safeguard and promote the rights and welfare of women in India. Their core functions include:

-Reviewing constitutional and legal safeguards for women and recommending legislative or policy reforms -Advising the government on matters affecting women’s rights and welfare -Investigating complaints of discrimination, violence, or rights violations -Facilitating grievance redressal, including legal aid, mediation, and conciliation -Conducting research and studies on gender issues -Promoting awareness, training, and political participation of women -Coordinating with NGOs and other institutions to strengthen support systems -Preparing reports and maintaining databases on women’s issues

State commissions operate under similar mandates at the state level, with a focus on region-specific issues and recommendations to respective state governments.

How are chairpersons of women’s panels selected?

National Commission for Women (NCW)

-The Chairperson is nominated by the Central government -Candidates must have a proven commitment to the cause of women -The Commission includes five members and one member-secretary, all nominated by the Central government -Members are selected based on expertise in fields such as law, education, administration, or social work -The term for the Chairperson and members is three years or until the age of 65, whichever is earlier -Appointments are officially published in the Gazette of India

In October 2024, Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar was appointed as the ninth Chairperson of the NCW by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Her appointment was formally notified in the Gazette.

State Commissions for Women

-Chairpersons and members are appointed by the respective state governments -Criteria are generally aligned with the NCW’s — focusing on demonstrable experience and dedication to women’s issues -The exact eligibility and process may vary slightly across states

While women’s commissions do not hold judicial authority, their recommendations and investigations often influence policy decisions and legal reforms. Their ability to take suo motu cognisance of issues also makes them a crucial part of India’s institutional mechanism for gender justice.